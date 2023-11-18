Guntur: Women throng snake pits on Nagula Chavithi

Live
All temples were decorated with lights and pandals, queue lines were set up at snake pits
Guntur : Special pujas and Abhishekams were performed to Naga Devatha on the occasion of auspicious Nagula Chavithi on Friday. A large number of devotees visited snake pits and poured milk.
Devotees believe that if they perform pujas to Naga Devatha, their unmarried children will get married, childless couples will be blessed with the children and problems in the married life be solved.
All temples were decorated with lights. Pandals and queue lines were set up at the snake pits for the convenience of the devotees.
Special pujas were performed to Valli Sametha Subrahmanyeswara Swamy at the Omaka Kshetram at Brodipet, Sri Subrahmanyeswara Swamy idols at the various temples at Sivalayams here on Friday.
A large number of devotees visited the snake pits opposite the SP’s bungalow and performed special pujas to Naga Devatha. Serpentine queues were seen. A large number of Muslim women stood in the queue lines and offered milk to Naga Devatha. Women lit the lamps and performed puja on the premises of snake pits.
A Muslim woman said she named her son Nagul Meera and offered milk to Naga Devatha for a long time. She said her parents also offered milk to Naga Devatha. Special pujas were performed to Naga Devatha at snake pits at Swarna Bharathi Nagar, Autonagar, Pattabhipuram and other places.
Devotees’ rush which started in the early morning continued till in the afternoon. Temple authorities distributed prasadam to the devotees.