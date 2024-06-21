  • Menu
Halt for Vande Bharat at Piduguralla sought

Guntur Divisional Railway Manager M Rama Krishna addressing the Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Advisory Board meeting in Guntur on Thursday
Guntur: Railway Advisory Board member Dr Julakanti Srinivas Rao urged the Guntur Divisional Railway Manager M Rama Krishna to take steps to arrange a halt for Vande Bharat Express at Piduguralla station.

He also requested DRM to stop LTT Express, Bhavnagar Express, Employees Train Intercity Express, Rameswaram Ramanathapuram Express, Narsapur Express, Repalle Delta Express and other special trains at Piduguralla station.

He addressed Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Advisory Board meeting held at DRM’s office here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he thanked the officials for developing the Piduguralla railway station under the Amrut Bharat Railway Station Scheme. He requested to extend Kachiguda -Nadikudi Express to Piduguralla.

Divisional commercial manager CH Pradeep Kumar and divisional commercial manager CHP Pradeep Kumar were present.

