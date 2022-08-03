'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign a tribute to Pingali: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said Pingali Venkayya was a great freedom fighter and the National Flag designed by him was a gift for the country that became synonymous with the spirit of free and independent India. He was the chief guest at the symposium on 'Tiranga the unifier – Literary portrayals of National Flag in Indian Languages' organised by Sahitya Akademi to mark the 146th birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya at PB Siddhartha College here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Harichandan recalled the events in March 1921 when Pingali Venkayya presented the initial design of the Swaraj flag to Mahatma Gandhi at a meeting of the Indian National Congress held in Vijayawada that had given an identity to the country and its people. He said that it was a befitting tribute to Pingali Venkayya that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, by encouraging the people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it over their homes from August 13 to 15, marking 75th year of India's independence, as the National Flag represents the hopes and aspirations of the people of the country and it is the symbol of our national pride, said the Governor.

He said that the freedom fighters, who fought for the Independence of the country, are now being honoured and the objective is that the entire nation must feel proud about the country's glorious past and how the Independence was achieved under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Governor recalled the recent programme attended by him along with the Prime Minister to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Manyam Veerudu Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram and the programme in which the hologram of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the great hero of freedom movement was unveiled by the Prime Minister at India Gate with a promise that soon a big statue will be installed at the same place. The Governor also mentioned about the play 'Mahasangramar – Maha Nayak' written by him about the Paika rebellion against the British in Orissa, under the leadership of Buxi Jagabhandu in 1817 for eight years, which was staged recently in Thummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada.

He said that Pingali Venkayya will always be remembered for his immense contribution to the design of the National Flag and people should be united and feel proud of the country and the national flag. He appealed to the people of Andhra Pradesh to hoist the tricolour flag over every house in the State from 13th to 15th August as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme.

Former Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad, freedom fighter R Narasayamma, convenor of Telugu Advisory Board of Sahitya Akademi K Siva Reddy and secretary of Sahitya Akademi Dr K Sreenivasa Rao also participated in the programme.