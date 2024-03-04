Hari Narayana statue unveiled

Vijayawada: Judge of AP High Court Justice Boppudi Krishnamohan unveiled the statue of Tummalapalli Hari Narayana on the premises of Tummalapalli Vari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Krishnamohan said that he was happy to learn about the philanthropic activities of Hari Narayana.

The statue of Hari Narayana was well placed among the social reformers like Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Gurram Joshua, he said.

Justice Krishnamohan recalled that Hari Narayana wanted to have a town hall for Vijayawada in 1944 and he provided necessary land and funds to the government to build the town hall. The Vijayawada municipal corporation had aptly named it as Tummalapalli Vari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram. Central MLA and vice-president of State Planning Commission Malladi Vishnu recalled that Hari Narayana donated all his property for society.

He promoted Vedic studies, constructed Karmala Bhavan, funds for the construction of a footbridge at Kanaka Durga temple and Rs 50 lakh for Andhra University. The poor Brahmin students are being given scholarships through a trust started by Hari Narayana, he said. Later, Tummalapalli Annapurnamma student home distributed scholarships to the students.