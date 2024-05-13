Heavy voter turnout in Vijayawada East constituency

Vijayawada: East constituency in the city witnessed heavy voter turnout on Monday. By the time the voting started serpentine queues were seen at all polling stations across the assembly constituency.

The percentage of voting crossed 12 by 11 am making it clear that it is going to be a record breaking election this time.

However the voting was peaceful and there were no acrimonious scenes anywhere.

The East constituency is the bastion of TDP and there was hardly any resistance from any quarters.

It’s expected that the percentage of voting will be more than 85 percent.