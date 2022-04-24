Historical sculptures in utter neglect in Palnadu district

Vijayawada: Beautiful and historical sculptures of Veerabhadra and Bhadrakali dated back to 16th century are found lying in utter neglect at Nagireddypalem village of Bellamkonda mandal in Palnadu district, said Dr Sivanagireddy, archaeologist and CEO, Pleach India Foundation.

Sivanagireddy visited the village based on the information given by the local people that the historical monument is in a state of utter neglect. Sivanagireddy said the dilapidated temple and broken sculptures are located about 100 metres away from Bellamkonda-Mannesultanpalem.

During his visit, Sivanagireddy noticed that the temple is extant up to Garbhalayam only and traces of Arthamandapa are also seen fallen to the ground. He said the valuable sculptures of Virabhadra and Bhadrakali are broken.

Dr Reddy said the temple might have collapsed due to natural calamities and human neglect. He added that another temple of 16th century AD is in shambles at Nagireddypalem.

Dr Sivanagireddy after a thorough survey conducted as part of the awareness campaign sensitised the local communities on the need to safeguard and preserve the posterity. He made an appeal to the concerned government departments to take necessary steps in this regard and preserve the valuable sculptures.