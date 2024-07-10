HM Anitha angry over kidney racket

Vijayawada: Guntur Nagarampalem police have registered a case against a middleman and a doctor in Vijayawada on the complaint lodged by a local person in Guntur that the hospital doctor and a broker had cheated and not paid the money as promised for sale of his kidney.

The victim Garlapati Madhubabu, a resident of Guntur lodged a complaint to the police in Guntur on the kidney racket scam in Vijayawada. He alleged a middleman had promised him to pay Rs 30 lakh for donation of kidney and took him to a hospital in Vijayawada for the surgery. The doctor had performed surgery and transplanted his kidney to some other person. But the middleman gave him only Rs 1.10 lakh and cheated him.

Home Minister V Anita on Tuesday expressed ire on the alleged kidney racket in Vijayawada and spoke to the commissioner of police in Vijayawada over phone and instructed the police to take stern action on the hospital and middleman, who brokered the deal on kidney transplantation.

Madhubabu told the police that he prepared to sell kidney due to financial problems but was cheated by the middleman. He alleged the hospital is performing kidney surgeries regularly. Madhubabu alleged that he was threatened when he demanded for the money as promised by the receiver and middleman. Madhubabu asked the Guntur police to take stern action on the middleman, receiver and the hospital doctor.