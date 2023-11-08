Home Min denies atrocities on SC/STs, flays TDP ‘propaganda’

Vijayawada: Accusing the main Opposition TDP and ‘a few publications and media’ of carrying out false propaganda with a political agenda,’ home minister Taneti Vanitha asserted that the state government has been taking strong measures concerning crimes against SC/STs in the state.



Denying claims by the opposition and some media, the minister said, “The average number of crimes committed against SC/STs has decreased significantly since 2019. The annual average number of cases from 2014-2018 was 3,418 (per lakh SC/ST population) while between 2019 and 2021, it was 2,349 cases. The conviction rate was 5.4 per cent in 2014, 5.5 per cent in 2015, 3.2 per cent in 2016, 5.5 per cent in 2017, 5.7 per cent in 2018, 6.8 per cent in 2019 and 10 per cent in 2020.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Vanitha pointed out that the number of cases that went up to the charge sheet was only 44 per cent in 2014-19 but increased to 73 per cent between 2019-23. “Further, between 2014 and 2019, it took an average of 206 days to complete the investigation.

Now that average has come down to 88 days. In 2017, the number of SC/ST cases where the charge sheet filed within 60 days was 21 per cent, but now in 82 per cent of the cases charge sheets is filed in courts within 82 days,” said the home minister while noting that the time taken to complete the investigation after the this government came to power has reduced significantly.

The statement said AP CID introduced India’s first Oculus device in August 2020 for audio and video recording in investigations to ensure that investigations do not go wrong and evidence is not lost. This arrangement has led to an increase in the rate of convictions. Further, the Public Prosecutor has also been promoted to AP CID to improve the trial process of SC/ST cases in courts. A PCR case monitoring system is functioning to ensure timely completion of investigation by investigating officers.

The home minister also noted that special drives introduced by AP CID for speedy completion of investigation of SC/ST cases from January 2021 to April 2023 and the charge sheets filed in court for 3,989 SC/ST cases, which led to 1,384 cases being disposed of in courts.

“Compensation to victims of SC/ST cases was Rs.159.304 crores between 2019 and 2023 through full functioning of AP CID and social welfare department,” said the home minister.

The home minister said the social empowerment campaign undertaken by the state government is a testament to the fact that social justice initiatives have penetrated the minds of the people. “Today’s society of Andhra Pradesh has undergone great changes and all the communities are getting social, economic, and political opportunities due to the leadership of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. This is evidenced by giving great opportunities to SC women as home ministers,” said Vanitha.

She accused TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, his ministers and MLAs of ‘constantly degrading’ the SC community by their ‘vicious’ comments. She said they have no right to talk about the progress of SCs and STs.