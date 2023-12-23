INDIA alliance flays MPs from AP

Vijayawada : INDIA alliance partners, the Congress, Left parties and Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest at Lenin centre here on Friday and strongly condemned the suspension of 146 members belonging to the Opposition parties in Parliament. Wearing black badges and black ribbons, the leaders of the Left parties and the Congress raised slogans against the ruling BJP at Centre for suspending the Parliament members.

Speaking on the occasion, CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna said Parliament members of Andhra Pradesh are not responding to the suspension of 146 MPs by the BJP led government for questioning the attack in the Parliament. He said the MPs from state are not commenting on the attack in the Parliament.

CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao asked why the Opposition parties should not question the attack in the Parliament. He strongly condemned the suspension of 146 MPs of the Opposition parties.

Former minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao appealed to the people to strongly condemn the suspension of MPs in the Parliament. He alleged the BJP government is adopting pro-corporate policies in the country and benefitting the corporate groups.

Congress party city president Naraharisetti Narasimha Rao demanded the resignation of PM Narendra Modi and the Home minister Amit Shah. He said the PM and home minister could not provide protection to the Parliament. He said people of India would teach a lesson to the anarchic rule of the PM Narendra Modi in the next elections.