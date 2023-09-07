ISKCON celebrates Janmashtami

Vijayawada: The grand celebrations of Sri Krishna Janmashtami were organised at ISKCON’s Sri Jagannath Mandir here on Wednesday. The day featured a series of exciting events, starting with district-level Utti competitions. Winners were honoured with prizes.

In addition to these competitions, the celebrations included a range of cultural programmes. Devotees also performed various sevas for the Lordships, including sacred Maha Kalasabhishek. This particular seva allowed donors, who had chosen Kalasabhishekam, to actively participate in the festivities.

The highlight of the event was Maha Pushpabhishekam. This breath-taking ceremony involved offering of 1,000 kg flowers, creating a mesmerizing sight and an atmosphere filled with melodious kirtans and captivating dances.

Another outstanding event inw celebration was the replica of Vrindavan Dham, where the Lord performed his childhood pastimes, recreated on the ISKCON premises. Finally, Temple president HG Chakradhari Das delivered a discourse. Later, the devotees offered Bhoga with more than 108 items, performed Maha Aarati, and distributed anna prasadam to thousands of devotees.