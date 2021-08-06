Island Park new attraction at Lenin Centre

Vijayawada: After many years of neglect, the Lenin Centre, located in the heart of the city, gets facelift with construction of a beautiful park with toys, plants and fountains.

The park is constructed by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation at a cost of Rs75 lakh. A taxi stand was located in Lenin Centre for many decades. VMC officials convinced the taxi owners to shift their parking base to another location and started construction of the park about one year ago.

Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venaktesh took special initiative and visited the park several times during the construction. During the lockdown time, the works were hampered. Finally, Lenin Centre Island Park is ready for the children and others.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana on Thursday inaugurated the park.

Speaking on the occasion, Municipal Commissioner Venkatesh said the beautiful park will attract the children and youngsters. He said play toys were arranged in the park for the recreation of children. He said two fountains, beautiful toys of rabbits, tortoise, crocodile and others arranged in the park to make it more beautiful and attractive.

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas, MLC Sk Kareemunnisa, Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, City Mayor R Bhagyalakshmi, Deputy Mayors, corporators and others attended the inaugural function.