Jagadeesh appointed East Godavari SP
Rajamahendravaram: A 2017 batch AP cadre IPS officer P Jagadeesh has been appointed as the SP of East Godavari district. He first served as the Greyhound Assault Commander and was transferred as an Additional SP to Paderu in July 2021.
He has made great efforts to create awareness among the tribal youth about prohibition of ganja and to bring about a massive transformation. In May 2022, he went to Chittoor as an Additional SP (Administration) on transfer. In April 2023, he transferred on promotion to APSP, Anantapur as Commandant of the 14th Battalion.
