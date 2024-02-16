Jagan government cheating banks to raise loans: TDP

Vijayawada : The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government is showing the unfinished buildings in Amaravati as complete to the public sector banks to raise loans and has been issuing GOs that officials and public representatives are staying in those residential complexes, alleged TDP national spokesman Kommareddy Patabhiram here on Thursday and felt that it amounts to cheating the banks.

Talking to media persons at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri, Pattabhiram said that those senior IAS officers like Y Srilakshmi, Vivek Yadav and Praveen Kumar, who are responsible for issuing such false GOs like GO No 10, only to cheat the banks will have to face the consequences sooner than later. The GO 10 issued to deceive the banks is a clear evidence of this government's dishonesty, Pattabhi remarked.

Terming the whole issue as a 3-D film, Pattabhi said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is the producer of this movie while the minister for municipal administration Audmulapu Suresh is the director, the story and screenplay is by the special chief secretary (municipal administration) Srilakshmi and the CRDA commissioner Vivek Yadav is the dialogue writer.

What is astonishing is that the general administration department (GAD) has prepared the ground to pay Rs 69,36,60,000 as rent for the buildings which are in an unfinished stage, he pointed out.

He demanded a clear reply from the state government how such false GO has been issued to cheat the banks stating that the buildings are complete which had shamelessly commented earlier that the entire construction of Amaravathi is ‘only graphics’. Minister Suresh, IAS officers Srilakshmi, Vivek Yadav and Praveen Kumar should reply to answer the people why such GO to deceive the banks has been issued, he said.

Suresh has exposed the misdeeds of this government, Pattabhi said and felt that Srilakshmi, who had earlier gone to jail trusting the family members of late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy has not learnt any lessons. "Perhaps she may have to go to jail again if she continues to repose faith in Jagan and continue her attitude in the same way," he stated.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, in his capacity as the chief minister of the state from 2014 to 2019 had managed to raise funds with the credibility that he has and completed almost 80 per cent of the Amaravati works, while this government without taking any initiative to complete the remaining the works has shamelessly issued the GO only to deceive the nationalised banks, Pattabhiram alleged. Since the people have already come to a conclusion that they do not want such a chief minister, they are now welcoming Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, he added.