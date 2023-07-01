Live
Jagananna Suraksha: Goal is to take welfare schemes to doorsteps of all eligible says Vijayasai
Exhorts YSRCP leaders to actively take part in Jagananna Suraksha camps at mandal and Assembly constituency level
VIJAYAWADA: Rajya Sabha member and YSRCP national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy appealed to party leaders to take up the responsibility of ensuring that the welfare schemes reach all the eligible people. Those eligible persons who are not covered under the schemes should be identified and they should also be enrolled, he said.
Addressing party regional coordinators, district presidents, MLAs and Assembly constituency observers through a teleconference from the party office on Friday, Vijayasai Reddy said Jagananna Suraksha programme was aimed at taking the welfare schemes to the doorsteps of all eligible people. He said party leaders should participate in Jagananna Suraksha camps at mandal level. MLAs should participate in the Jagananna Suraksha camps being organised in their respective constituencies.
He stressed the need for bringing more awareness on the Jagananna Suraksha scheme in urban areas. He asked the partymen to see that those beneficiaries who are receiving welfare schemes should send an SMS to 9052690526 saying ‘Thank You Jagananna.’