Jashuva's birth anniversary celebrations begin

Vijayawada: The 126th birth anniversary celebrations of Jashuva were commenced at MBK Vignana Kendram under the auspices of Jashuva Samskrutika Vedika, in association with Forum for Artists, 64 Kalalu.com and Telugu Cartoonists' Association here on Tuesday.

Marking the inauguration of the celebrations, a procession was organised by the artistes and representatives of various cultural and social service organisations.

On this occasion, an 'art gallery' was inaugurated in memory of Gurajada Apparao's 159th birth anniversary. This art gallery was showcased on the premises of the Balotschav building. A concept from the poem of Gurajada, 'Desamunu Preminchumanna' was highlighted by the organisers. This competition was restricted to the students studying 7th to 10th class. About 70 drawings were displayed as against 150 received. It should be appreciated that some drawings were presented by physically challenged persons. A large number of spectators witnessed these drawings and appreciated the skills of the kids.

This gallery was inaugurated by Chaluvadi Mallikharjuna Rao. Artists T Venkatrao, Giridhar, Mallik, Sunilkumar coordinated this event. Subba Reddy, P Muralikrishna, Narayana Rao and others were present on the dais. The children were given certificates and memento for their participation.