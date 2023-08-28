Kamuri opens second Rajanna Canteen for poor

Giddalur: YSRCP leader and social worker Kamuri Ramana Reddy opened another Kamuri Vari Rajanna Nitya Bhojanam centre in Giddalur Assembly constituency on Sunday.

Kamuri Ramana Reddy is known for his love for Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and his family, in Prakasam district. After the demise of YSR, and the formation of YSRCP, Ramana Reddy extended support to the party workers. As drought conditions forced many of the region to migrate to other places and the regular labourers couldn’t get enough wages to help them eat two times a day, he started Rajanna Canteen in Giddalur to offer meals to the poor at Rs 5 about 10 years ago. Since then, he has been serving about 1,000 meals every day, by bearing the remaining bill.

Ramana Reddy constructed a new house in Komarole and wanted to take the opportunity to extend his service, Rajanna Canteen to his village also. He constructed a spacious facility for Kamuri Vari Rajanna Nitya Bhojanam at Komarole and opened it to the public on Sunday. Ramana Reddy grandly welcomed YSRCP senior leaders including former Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, YSRCP district president Janke Venkatareddy, ZP Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu, and thousands of party workers with a rally from Bestavari Pet to Komarole, with a rain of flowers from a helicopter.

Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy inaugurated the canteen amid fanfare and said that they are happy to open the doors for the noble cause of serving food to the poor at an affordable rate. Later, Ramana Reddy thanked the YSRCP leaders, and workers for their continuous encouragement and for becoming a part of his service to society.