Katragadda Narasayya proved publicity is life for success of a movie

Vijayawada: Katragadda Narasayya, the senior most film personality passed away on Monday in Vijayawada. Narasayya is known for valuable comments on films. He has done wonders during his tenure as president for Vijayawada Film Society. He did much to the benefit of film industry and he made revolutionary trends in publicity.

The comments of Katragadda Narasayya were very sharp and straight. In fact the producers and artistes used to receive calls from Narasayya on release date for his judgement. He used to conduct a conference on the last day of the year to give briefs on films released in that particular year.

P Mohanram Prasad, senior advocate and president, Tapaswi Cultural Arts, expressed his deep grief for the sudden demise of Katragadda Narasayya. He said that Narasayya will remain till the movies exist and he proved the publicity is life for the success of a film. Further, Mohanram said that Narasayya also did some innovations for the cause of society like starting 'Raitubazar' in 1993 itself. He built a very big function hall cum auditorium in Vijayawada. Mohanram paid tributes to the great humanist Katragadda Narasayya.

Dhulipala Amareswara Sarma, former executive member (1980-90) paid homage to the deceased legendary person and said that he got an opportunity to work with Katragadda Narasayya who was very sincere at his work. He also added that Narasayya is very much passionate about qualitative international movies and with his initiation and help only those films were able to screen in various film festivals.

Nandivada Nani expressed condolences for his sudden death of Katragadda Narasayya and said that he knows him right from 1976 and Narasayya was the main person to start Agricultural and Industrial exhibition. Nani said he is a good and meticulous planner to execute the programme.

Emani Siva Nagi Reddy said the sudden demise of Katragadda Narasayya is a great loss not only for the film industry but also for the cultural field. Reddy also said that Narasayya's contribution in promoting the cultural activities in his auditorium and also in exhibitions cannot be forgettable.

Film artiste Kedar Shankar, K Subba Raju, former MLA, Samantapudi Narasaraju, Golla Narayana Rao, Suryadevara Jagannadharao also expressed their condolences.