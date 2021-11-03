Kesineni Nani inspects Vijayawada Benz Circle flyover, says the decades-old problem is solved

The Telugu Desam Party MP Kesineni Nani and MLA Gadde Rammohan inspected the new flyover being constructed at Vijayawada Benz Circle. Nani spoke to the media on the occasion and expressed gladness that the decades-old problem has been solved and opined that Union minister Nitin Gadkari did not deny any project to Vijayawada. He said that the two bridges were built with the cooperation of Gadkari.



Nani said highway development officials had completed it ahead of schedule. In addition to the two flyovers, the Centre has also provided funds for the development of the Service road. He said that the then TDP government had worked that the centre provided funds for the project.



"We have worked hard to solve the service-road problem but the state government has not given space for service‌ road development," Rammohan alleged. He said that Kesineni Nani and he had taken the responsibility of developing the service road. "The problem of two decades is going to be solved soon; we will conduct a trial run soon and start the traffic, " said Gadde Rammohan.

Thank you @nitin_gadkari ji & @ncbn Garu with your support the much awaited Vijayawada Benz Circle flyover part 2 is ready for public use. pic.twitter.com/bsaLukmqW4 — Kesineni Nani (@kesineni_nani) November 3, 2021



