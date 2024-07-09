Live
Just In
Kondapalli will be developed as tourism hub: Savitha
The Minister assures full support to artisans in toy making and marketing their products
Vijayawada: Minister for BC Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles S Savitha has assured the Kondapalli artistans that the State government would extend assistance for making the toys and marketing.
She visited Kondapalli on Monday and interacted with the artisans and assured that Kondapalli in NTR district will be developed as tourism hub. She enquired about the livelihood, income, making of toys and sales.
The artisans have explained their problems stating that they need tools at the reasonable prices and sought the support for marketing in other countries. Responding to their request, Minister Savitha has assured that the she would take steps to address their problems.
Later speaking to the media, the Minister recalled that Vizianagara emperor Srikrishna Devarayalu had encouraged the handicrafts. Former Chief Minister late N T Rama Rao drew inspiration from Srikrishna Devarayalu and encouraged the handicrafts in the State. Savitha said she was delighted to visit Kondapalli village and assured to promote the beautiful toys in other countries.
She requested the officials and people’s representatives to buy the Kondapalli toys and present as gifts to others. She assured that Kondapalli will be developed as tourism hub of Andhra Pradesh.