Koti Deepotsavam to be held on November 7 at Indrakeeladri

The authorities of Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada temple authorities have revealed that they are organising the Koti Deepotsavam on the 7th of this month in Vijayawada. He said that the ground has been prepared for Giri circumambulation from 4 pm to 7 pm under the auspices of the devasthanam.



The temple officials said that Giripradakshina will start from the temple near tollgate and will reach Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam via Kummaripalem, Chittanagar, Kothapeta, Nehrubomma Center and Brahmana Street.



Apart from the main temple of goddess, Upalayas, Kanakadurganagar, Chinna Rajagopuram and Pedda Rajagopuram premises have been divided into zones for devotees to light lamps. Similarly, at 6.30 in the evening, traditional flame torching is being conducted, the officials said.

