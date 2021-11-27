Krishna district to procure 8.40 lakh MT paddy in kharif

Vijayawada: Krishna district administration has set the target of procuring 8.40 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in the present Kharif season and arranged 734 Rytu Bharosa Centres for it, said district Collector J Nivas on Friday.

He visited the Rytu Bharosa Centre at Vadali village of Mudinepalli mandal and inspected the arrangements made for the paddy procurement.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said so far 232 metric tonnes of paddy has been procured in the district. He urged the farmers to sell the paddy at the Rytu Bharoa Kendrams where 2.10 crore gunny bags are arranged for thei convenience. He said so far 80 lakh gunny bags are ready for the usage. Giving details of paddy procurement, he said weighing machines and moisture measuring machines are set up at the RBCs for the convenience of farmers.

Nivas said the government has fixed Rs 1,960 for 100 kg A grade variety, Rs.1,470 for the 75 kg, Rs1,940 for 100 kg common variety and Rs1,455 for 75 kg common variety paddy.

He suggested the officials to take the paddy based on the e-crop details.

The officials from the Revenue and other departments accompanied the Collector. Stating that over 2800 staff was drafted for the procurement duty, he asked the officials to maintain transparency in procurement of paddy. He asked the tahsildars to conduct meeting with the rice millers and ensure that gunny bags are arranged at the RBKs. He said the government would pay transport expenses and hamali charges if the farmers come to the RBKs with the paddy.