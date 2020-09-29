Krishna flood leaves hundreds homeless

Vijayawada: Hundreds of families living downstream of Prakasam barrage witnessed the fury of Krishna river and left the homes since Sunday night. Most families spent sleepless night as the flood waters entered their homes forcing them to evacuate on war-footing basis. The flood victims with their belongings stayed on the Karakatta, which is the safer place.



For the first time in recent years, Prakasam barrage received more than 7 lakh cusecs water as floodwater from Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala released. Besides, rivulets and rivers Munneru, Kattaleru, Musi and other streams were overflowed due to heavy rains in the catchment areas for the past few days.

Residents living in Balaji Nagar, Krishna Lanka, Bhupesh Gupta Nagar and Ranigari Thota were badly affected due to the Krishna floods. By Monday morning, the inflows were 687451 cusecs and 5441 cusecs released to canals and 6.82 lakh cusecs released into sea downstream of Prakasam barrage. By 1 pm, the floodwater inflows crossed 7 lakh cusecs mark and reached to 7.03 lakh cusecs. A total of 6935 cusecs released to canals and surplus of 6.96 lakh cusecs released into sea. By 2 pm, the inflows declined to 6.96 lakh cusecs and by 4 pm, further decreased to 6.60 lakh cusecs. The discharge from Prakasam barrage inundated homes of several hundred families forcing them to reach the safer places. Many families suffered loss as wooden furniture, wooden cots, cotton beds, provisions damaged in the flood water. Doors and windows of many homes were washed away causing loss to the families, who are mostly poor and below middleclass. Thousands of daily wage workers had been already suffering due to Corona crisis and now the floods devastated their lives further.

P Venkata Ramana, a resident of Bhupesh Gupta Nagar said they left their wardrobe, electrical appliances in their homes as they don't have to time to take the belongings to the safer place.

Another woman Garika Bhulakshmi along with her three children left the home and sitting on the Karakatta since Sunday night. She said that she could not go to rehabilitation shelter because of physically challenged daughter. The poor woman had lost her husband two months ago and eking out livelihood by selling fish. Now, the floods created further problems to the family as she could not take all her belongings from the home due to sudden rise of floodwater.

More than 300 families living in Balaji Nagar, Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, Ranigari Thota and other areas are taking shelter at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium. The VMC made arrangements for the stay and food for the victims of floods.

Transport Minister Perni Nani, district collector Md Imtiaz, MLAs Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad, Simhadri Ramesh and others visited the Prakasam barrage and assessed the flood situation.

Perni Nani, speaking on the occasion said the district administration has made arrangements for the flood victims and they can take shelter at the IGMC stadium till the floodwater recedes.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh visited the flood-hit areas and spoke to the victims. He said relief camps were arranged at the IGMC stadium, Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu VMC high school, Krishna Lanka, Ranadheeve Nagar for the convenience of the flood victims. He inspected the medical camps and enquired about the medicine available in the camps and staff attending to the duties.

A girl wading through floodwater in Bhupesh Gupta Nagar Flood victims trying to save belongings at Ranigari Thota Flood victims taking shelter at IGMC stadium Photos: Y Vinay Kumar




