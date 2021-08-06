Krishna floodwater inundates hundreds of houses in riverbed areas

Vijayawada: Several hundred houses located in Krishna riverbed areas of Taraka Rama Nagar, Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, Balaji Nagar and other colonies downstream of Kanaka Durgamma Varadhi were inundated in the Krishna floodwater on Friday.

The Irrigation department is releasing 4.5 lakh cusecs of water from Pulichintala due to breakdown of one crest gate. Prakasam barrage received 4,57,000 cusecs floodwater on Friday. The outflow from Prakasam barrage is 4,45,000 cusecs. About 12,000 cusecs water was released to the canals for irrigation in Krishna delta spread over four districts-- Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and West Godavari.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation alerted the residents of the colonies on Thursday to move to the rehabilitation centre set up at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium. But less than 100 people from Taraka Rama Nagar left their homes and are taking shelter at the stadium.

Most of the residents are not willing to move to the rehabilitation centre and decided to stay near their homes or on Karakatta. Many people moved to the homes of their relatives and friends and will stay there for some days. The flood-affected families have shifted their valuable belongings to the Karakatta. For many long years, these residents face the fury of Krishna river and stay away from home for two to four days. After receding of floodwater they go back to their homes.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation canvassed in these colonies asking the residents to move from their homes because there was a threat of inundation. If the floodwater levels are below four lakh cusecs, the floodwaters do not inundate their homes. So, most residents living in the riverbed habituated to living in the rainy season. But the floodwater release crossed 4.50 lakh cusecs on Friday. According to the Irrigation department officials, the floodwater levels may come down on Saturday.