Landslides fell from Indrakeeladri temple in Vijayawada ahead of YS Jagan's visit

Vijayawada: Massive disaster was narrowly avoided when the police just stopped the traffic on the ghat road to Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri when huge boulders slipped onto the road in a landslide on the ghat road. A tinned roof shed was damaged and three persons sustained injuries.

The mishap occurred just hours before chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visited the temple to present silk robes to the presiding deity Goddess Durga. Despite media warnings of landslides, there are allegations that the authorities have simply put up warning boards and left. Authorities are deeply concerned about the incident as the landslide broke near the media point.