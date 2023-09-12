Left parties express solidarity with TDP, Jana Sena leaders

Vijayawada: Leaders of Left parties expressed solidarity with TDP and Jana Sena leaders, who were arrested while staging protests on Monday condemning the arrest of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation scam case.

CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao and CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna visited the Governorpet police station and met Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan and other leaders.

Rammohan and other TDP and Jana Sena leaders were arrested near the Pandit Nehru Bus station while staging a protest opposing the arrest of Naidu.

The Left parties have strongly condemned the arrest of TDP and Jana Sena leaders in the State.

The two Left party leaders V Srinivasa Rao and K Ramakrishna speaking to the media at the Governorpet police station said the civil rights were being suppressed by the YSRCP regime in the State.

They condemned the government for banning processions, rallies and protests in the State and harassing the leaders of the opposition parties, employees associations and civil society organizations by keeping them under house arrest.

The two leaders strongly condemned the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu and reminded that leaders who don’t respect the democracy would soon lose their power.