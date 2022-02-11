Left slams Jagan for 'blackmailing' politics

Vijayawada: CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna came down heavily on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for indulging in blackmailing politics with regard to implementation of the PRC. "The government is bringing pressure on the JAC leaders to yield to its demands," he alleged.

Addressing the media along with CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao and executive committee member Ch Babu Rao, at the party headquarters Dasari Bhavan here on Thursday, he said that the government had done grave injustice to the government employees by giving 23 per cent fitment though the interim relief was 27 per cent.

Referring to the comment that the Left and the TDP leaders were behind the teachers to launch agitation, he said that the Communists were in the forefront for any agitation, not in the back. He made it clear that the teacher leaders did not sign the agreement in the ministers' committee meeting. He challenged the Chief Minister to show the agreements to find out whether there were signatures of the teachers on it.

"Why the government is not revealing the PRC report of the Ashutosh Mishra Committee?," he said. The committee prepared the report after strenuous 18 months of hard work and submitted to the government on October 5, 2021.

The Left parties would meet on Friday and take an important decision on the agitation of the teachers, he announced.

The Chief Minister should realise his mistake and conduct fresh talks with the employees and the teachers on the PRC and convince them on the financial problems of the State.

Referring to the implementation of the state reorganization act, Ramakrishna said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi deceived the two Telugu States and totally neglected the problems of Telugu people.

The Central government had not accorded Special Category Status to the state, not given Kadapa steel plant, no funds for the Central government institutions and the Polavaram project.