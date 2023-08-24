Leftover beneficiaries: CM Jagan to disburse Rs 216 cr today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit Rs 216.34 crore directly into the accounts of 2,62,169 left over beneficiaries of welfare benefits disbursed between December, 2022-July, 2023 on Thursday, August 24.

It may be noted that the state government is providing another opportunity to those who are eligible but couldn’t avail welfare scheme benefits for any reason. They need to apply in village/ward secretariats, their applications will be verified and if found eligible, benefit will be provided once in six months, for the schemes implemented during that period.

Like nowhere else in the country, the list of all beneficiaries is displayed in village / wards secretariats in a transparent manner for social audit.

Including the benefit being provided on Thursday, a total benefit of Rs 1,647 crores has been provided to the eligible leftover beneficiaries in four terms, since the inception of the scheme in December 2021), according to a statement by the Chief Minister’s Office.

Through ‘Jagananna Suraksha’, besides providing 94,62,184 necessary certificates to all the eligible, the state government is now providing benefit to 12,405 new beneficiaries who were found eligible..

The government is benefiting 1,630 newly eligible people on Thursday, after verifying the applications received through ‘Jaganannaku Chebudham’.

Apart from these, the government is also providing fresh pensions to 1,49,875 people, 4,327 new Aarogyasri cards, 2,312 new rice cards and house site pattas to an additional 12,069 people, who couldn’t avail of them from December 2022 to July 2023, the statement said.

YS Jagan to lay stone for tribal varsity tomorrow

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also take part in the progrmme at Mentada in Vizianagaram district

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will to lay foundation stone for tribal university at Mentada in Vizianagaram district on August 25 along with Union minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan.



It may be noted that the Central government sanctioned the central university to Andhra Pradesh as part of state bifurcation assurances. As many as 17 courses will be introduced in the tribal university besides research wings.

The Chief Minister will proceed to Chinamedapalli village of Vizianagaram district on August 25 and participate in the tribal university foundation laying ceremony along with Dharmendra Pradhan. Later,he will proceed to Maradam village of Dattirajeru mandal and address a public meeting there.