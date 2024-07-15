  • Menu
Lokesh offers prayers to Ganganamma Talli

Minister Nara Lokesh couple performing puja at Goddess Ganganamma temple on Sunday
 Minister Nara Lokesh couple performing puja at Goddess Ganganamma temple on Sunday

Guntur: Minister for IT & HRD Nara Lokesh and his wife Brahmani performed special pujas to Goddess Ganganamma Talli at Ganganamma temple at Tadepalli...

Guntur: Minister for IT & HRD Nara Lokesh and his wife Brahmani performed special pujas to Goddess Ganganamma Talli at Ganganamma temple at Tadepalli on the occasion of reconstruction of the temple on Sunday.

Lokesh and his wife were welcomed by the temple authorities. Later, they offered teerdham and prasadam.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh said he performed pujas for the wellbeing of people of the state. He hailed conducting of Ganganamma Talli Utsavams in Ashada Masam. He assured his support and cooperation for the development of the temple. Later, he served food to poor.

TDP leader Dontireddy Sambi Reddy and JSP leader Chilapalli Srinivasa Rao were present.

