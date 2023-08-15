Machilipatnam: Address Spandana issues speedily, officials told

Machilipatnam: Krishna district Collector P Raja Babu instructed all the officials concerned to resolve Spandana applications within a stipulated time. He directed the head of the departments and other officials to take action immediately on the petitions after listening to the petitioners’ problems.

The Collector along with Joint Collector Dr Aparajitha Singh, DRO M Venkateswarlu, RDO I Kishore and KRRC Deputy Collector Siva Narayana Reddy organised Spandana programme at the Collectorate here on Monday and received petitions from the public.

During the programme, AP Rythu Sangam Krishna district secretary Gourisetti Nageswara Rao and AP Koulu Rythu district secretary P Rangarao submitted a memorandum to the Collector seeking distribution of paddy seeds on subsidy to farmers, who lost their crops during the recent rains. They also urged to give a compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre to farmers.

They explained to the Collector that 4,524 farmers of Kruthivennu and Bantumilli mandals still haven’t received any indemnity for their crop loss.

They also told that the government announced Rs 3 crore as compensation to the respective farmers in 2022.

Kruthivennu, Thotalvalluru, Machilpatnam and other mandals’ petitioners also submitted their petitions to the officials.

DRDA PD PSR Prasad, Dwma PD JV Surya Narayana, DPO Nageswara Nayak, Municipal Commissioner Chandrayya, MUDA VC Rajya Lakshmi, DMHO Geethabai, DEO Tahera Sultana and others attended.