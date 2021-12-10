Mahila Commission working for welfare of trafficking victims: Director Suez

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Mahila Commission is committed to the welfare of all sections of women including the victims of trafficking, sex workers and others, said director of of the commission R Suez while addressing a meeting organised by Vimukthi and Help organisations in connection with the International Human Rights Day on Thursday.

Suez said that the root cause of the problems should be found in order to solve them. "Under the guidance of chairperson of Mahila Commission Vasireddy Padma, the problems of sex workers and victims of trafficking would be solved," she asserted. Bezwada Bar Association woman secretary Radha Kumari offered legal services to the sex workers and trafficking victims and provide awareness on their legal rights.

Krishna district Chairperson of Balala Sankshema Sangham Suvarta said that they would strive to provide education, health, security and welfare to the children of sex workers. Red Cross Blood Bank secretary Dr BVS Kumar complimented the Vimukthi and Help and other NGOs for striving for the welfare of the sex workers and trafficking victims.

Vimukthi State president Meharunnisa, vice-president P Rajani secretary Pushpa also spoke in the meeting in which about 50 sex workers, trafficking victims from various districts participated.