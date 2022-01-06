Mahila JAC opposes truncated civic body for Amaravati

Vijayawada: Amaravati Mahila Joint Action Committee members took strong exception to the formation of Amaravati Capital City Municipal Corporation (ACCMC) with 19 villages instead of the original 29 villages as per the master plan of the CRDA. They staged a protest here on Wednesday.

Mahila JAC member and Congress leader Sunkara Padmasri alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to implement the policy of divide and rule in Amaravati. It was a conspiracy to sell the lands in the region by showing it as a city, she added. Padmasri said the earlier government had stated that the capital city would be developed as per the master plan of CRDA and as per the master plan, all the 29 villages should be brought under the CRDA.

The Congress leader wondered, how the government could establish the municipal corporation when the capital issue was in

High court. She alleged that the government seems to be trying to mobilise loans from banks on the land in it by showing the capital city as collateral.

Mahila JAC members alleged that the government was determined to ruin the capital city. "We are against the formation of the capital city municipal corporation," they asserted.