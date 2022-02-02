Make Chalo Viajayawada a success, employees urged

Vijayawada: PRC Sadhana Samiti leaders appealed to employees to make ''Chalo Vijayawada on February 3, a success so that their demands can be met.

PRC Sadhana Samiti leader Bandi Srinivas said there is no positive outcome from discussions with the ministers' committee on Tuesday on PRC issue. As a result, they had decided to go ahead with their action plan of agitation.

He also appealed to district collectors not to ask employees to stay away from 'Chalo Vijayawada' on February 3. The employees steering committee plans to burn new pay slips on Feb 2 at Revenue Bhavan to mark their protest.

Meanwhile, RTC employees served a strike notice to RTC managing director stating that they are going on strike work from February 6 midnight.

They also submitted a memorandum to RTC MD with 45 demands.

However, Vijayawada police commissioner said there is no permission for 'Chalo Vijayawada''rally called by employees unions on February 3.