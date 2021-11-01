Make children read books, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tells parents

Vijayawada: Stating that libraries are the national treasure, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said books have played a pivotal role in the prolonged freedom struggle and other agitations in the country. He said books have brought revolutionary changes in the lives of Indians for a long time and urged the parents to cultivate the habit of reading among their children to make them aware of grand Indian culture and heritage.

Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday visited the historical Ram Mohan library and donated Rs 5 lakh for its development. He interacted with the organizers and shared his views on the importance of developing the libraries. Speaking on the occasion, Venkaiah Naidu wished that there should be a slogan 'One library for every village and one toilet for every home'.

Sharing his views on Ram Mohan library, Venkaiah Naidu said he was elated to visit the 118- year- old historical library. He said the library played a very important role in the formation of Andhra Pradesh Libraries' Association and movement for setting up libraries in the State.

He recalled the services of the former library secretary Ayyanki Venkata Ramanaiah. He stated that the library was formed with the donations and loans and lauded the efforts of the people, who strived for the setting up of the library. Venkaiah Naidu said Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi visited the library three times during the freedom struggle.

The Vice-President said books stood by the people in the development of the nation and promotion of literature, science and nation building. He said the books are not confined to a particular religion, caste and section of society and felt books are very important to enlighten the brains as physical exercise to the human body. He urged the parents to create the habit of reading books to enlighten them on the grand Indian culture and heritage.