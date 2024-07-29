Live
Makeup artiste Ganapathi Sastry passes away
Vijayawada: Cheruvu Ganapathi Sastry, a noted makeup artiste (64), passed away in Vijayawada at his residence on Friday.
Ganapati chose make-up as his profession since his childhood. He survived with his wife, son and daughter. He learnt makeup from KS Sastry and became famous after he joined Gurajada Kala Mandir.
Ganapathi was in this field for the last 50 years. He worked with many organisations like Gangotri, Pedakakani, Sumadhura Kala Niketan, Jyothirmayi, and Aravinda Arts.
Samantapudi Narasa Raju, P Vijaya Bhaskara Sarma, Pilla Nataraj, P Suryanayana Murthy, Adivi Sankar, B Anjaneya Raju, Borra Naren, Kathi Syam Prasad, DA Sarma, Subbarya Sarma, Hemadri Prasad, Dontala Prakash, Gopi Naidu, Evana Ramesh Babu, Grandhalayam Satyam and many artistes expressed their condolences to the family members for the sudden demise of Ganapathi.