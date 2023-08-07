Mallavalli Industrial Estate: Pay rightful compensation to farmers, demands Pawan

Mallavalli (Krishna district): The farmers, who had given lands for the Industrial Estate at Mallavalli, should be paid their rightful compensation immediately, said Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan while addressing the farmers at Mallavalli in Krishna district on Sunday.

He went to Bapulapadu mandal in Gannavaram constituency to visit the farmers who gave their land for setting up industries.

Pawan took strong exception to the State government foisting criminal cases against the farmers when they demanded rightful compensation. He appealed to the officials to abide by the law and solve the problems of farmers.

He asserted that the industries should be established for providing employment to the youth. However, at the same time injustice should not be done to the farmers who gave land for the industrial estate.

He appealed to people to unite and fight against injustice. “If people remained indifferent, they will be the next target,” he warned.

Pawan assured the farmers that Jana Sena would be with the suffering farmers. “The government would change in 2024 and their problems would be solved,” he said and appealed to the BJP and TDP to extend support to the farmers.

The State government acquired 1,400 acres in 2006 after taking a decision to pay Rs 7.6 lakh per acre for setting up the industrial estate. However, some of the farmers are yet to receive the compensation for their land.