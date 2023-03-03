Manabadi tenders sent for Judicial preview

Vijayawada: The state government under Manabadi Nadu-Nedu Phase-II works has decided to call e-procurement tenders through APEWIDC to paint government schools. As a part of this process, the tender documents were sent to Judicial preview Judge Justice B Sivasankar Rao for judicial preview. C N Deevan Reddy, managing director, APEWIDC, said the documents were uploaded in judicial preview portal website www.judicialpreview.ap.gov.n to ensure transparency, seeking suggestions and advice from the public. Anyone who wish to raise objections and give suggestions, may do so within 7 working days till March 6 in the judicial preview website.