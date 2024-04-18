Live
Just In
Mangalagiri: Let’s put an end to evil rule says Pawan Kalyan
The JSP chief hands over B Forms to party candidates contesting for State Assembly and the Lok Sabha polls
Mangalagiri : Handingover the B forms to the contesting Jana Sena Party candidates at the party headquarters here on Wednesday, party president K Pawan Kalyan said that he was happy to hand over the B Forms to the contesting candidates on the auspicious day of Srirama Navami.
He administered the oath to the candidates stating that they would strive for the development of the State.
Later addressing the gathering, Pawan said that the general elections of 2024 are crucial and the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance has been facing lots of pressures. He hoped that the evil rule of the YSRCP would end and a good rule would be established in the State.
The aim of the alliance is not to divide the anti-incumbency vote. In the democracy, people are the Lords and the administration should be accountable to them, he said.
Chairman of the political affairs committee Nadendla Manohar said that party president Pawan Kalyan selected the candidates for achieving the YSRCP-free Andhra Pradesh. Everyone should work wholeheartedly to achieve hundred per cent victories. He appealed to the leaders to take the ideology of Pawan Kalyan into people effectively.