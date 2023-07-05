Live
- Nikhil makes a great move, conveys apologies to fans
- PL Stock Update: Indusind Bank Q1'24 business update
- Jio Bharat phones new 4G prepaid plans: Price, validity and more
- Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 05-07-2023
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 5
- PL Stock Report - Hero Motocorp (HMCL IN) - Event Update - Launch of a strong contender in premium space - BUY
- PL Stock Update: HDFCB Q1'24 business update
- It’s not 100 days; 100 international awards for ‘Balagam’
- Official: Chiyaan Vikram’s ‘Thangalaan’ wraps shoot
- Apple to offer massive battery with iPhone 15 Series: Details
Masula boy dies in Canada
Highlights
Machilipatnam: A 23-year-old youth from Machilipatnam died when he went to Silver falls in Canada along with his friends for sightseeing. Polukonda...
Machilipatnam: A 23-year-old youth from Machilipatnam died when he went to Silver falls in Canada along with his friends for sightseeing. Polukonda Lenin Naga Kumar of Chintagunta Palem of Machilipatnam was living in Canada for the past two years to study MS at Lakehead University.
According to the information, Lenin Naga Kumar accidently fell in the Silver fall and died on Monday. After getting the information, Machilipatnam MP V Balasoury conveyed this matter to foreign affairs minister Jaya Shankar and Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Varma (Ottava) and urged to take necessary steps to move the boy’s body to Machilipatnam.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS