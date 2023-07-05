Masula boy dies in Canada

Machilipatnam: A 23-year-old youth from Machilipatnam died when he went to Silver falls in Canada along with his friends for sightseeing. Polukonda Lenin Naga Kumar of Chintagunta Palem of Machilipatnam was living in Canada for the past two years to study MS at Lakehead University.

According to the information, Lenin Naga Kumar accidently fell in the Silver fall and died on Monday. After getting the information, Machilipatnam MP V Balasoury conveyed this matter to foreign affairs minister Jaya Shankar and Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Varma (Ottava) and urged to take necessary steps to move the boy’s body to Machilipatnam.