Medasani performs Ashtavadhanam

Vijayawada: The Telugu department of PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College organised Ashtavadhanam headed by Dr Medasani Mohan at the College’s webinar hall here on Tuesday. Medasani Mohan impressed everyone with his poetic prowess.

Dr Palaparthi Shyamalananda Prasad managed the ‘Nishiddhakshari’ part. He recalled that it was Mohan’s golden jubilee year of Avadhanam.

Retired Telugu professor Dr Gumma Sambasiva Rao handled the ‘Nyastakshari.’

Retired lecturer Dr Pingali Venkata Krishna Rao had set a poetic challenge for Mohan, which he answered with great skill.

A number of professors and students posed questions to Dr Medasani Mohan to create poems on different topics.

Dean Dr Rajesh Jampala and AO Sridhar felicitated Dr Medasani Mohan and the participants.

College principal Dr Meka Ramesh and department head Dr N Siva Kumar and others also participated.