Mega vaccination drive in Krishna district today 

VIJAYAWADA: The first dose of Covid vaccination will be administered to the employees working in various government departments and non government employees/workers above 45 years of age in Krishna district on Monday.

Employees from School Education, Social Welfare, Tribal Welfare, Skill Development, Transport APSRTC, I& PR, staff from newspapers, paper vendors, door delivery agents, staff from industries, fisheries, employees and workers of shopping malls, shops owners and workers etc can visit the Covid vaccination centres and take the Jab on Monday.

In Vijayawada, the vaccination will be administered at KBN College, Shadi Khana, Bhavanipuram, MLC Elementary school, Old HB Colony, Kowtha Subbarao VMC high school, PN Pet, MK Baig VMC high school, Singh Nagar, AKTP school, Satyanarayanapuram, Sadguru Vidyalayam, Madhura Nagar, GDET school, Patamata, Bishop grossi school, Gunadala, Paritala Omkar Kalyana mandapam, and APSRM High school.