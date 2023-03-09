Members of Scouts & Guides meet Governor

S Suresh Kumar, commissioner of school education and state chief commissioner and members of the Bharat Scouts and Guides called on Governor S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, on a courtesy visit and briefed him about the activities of the organisation. Dr Nusrath, state chief commissioner and members of Hindustan Scouts and Guides, Karnataka, have also met the Governor on a courtesy visit.





Prof M Ramakrishna Reddy, vice-chancellor, Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Dr Joshva Dabiel Adipi, vice-chairman and members of AP State Minorities Commission, Shaik Sajeela, deputy mayor of Guntur Municipal Corporation, were among others who met the Governor at Raj Bhavan, on a courtesy visit.



















