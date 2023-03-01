MICS performed at Kamineni Hospitals

Vijayawada (NTR district): A rare Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery (MICS) was performed successfully on two patients at Kamineni Hospital in Vijayawada. MICS is performed through a small incision made under the patient's breast, whereby the surgeon uses special instruments to access the heart through rib cage.





Revealing the details at a press conference at Kamineni Hospital here on Tuesday, senior cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Vishal Khante informed that MICS is a highly advanced surgical technique that involves performing complex heart surgeries through small incisions instead of open heart surgeries. MICS offer several benefits over traditional surgeries, including faster recovery times, less scarring, reduced risk of infection, and lower overall healthcare costs, allowing the patients to return to their normal activities soon, he added. Kamineni Hospitals CEO Dr Naveen said that due to the complexity of MICS, they are rarely performed in smaller cities and towns like Vijayawada. However, the team at Kamineni Hospitals has been trained in this advanced surgical technique and has successfully performed many MICS in the past, he added.





Senior cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Bharath, senior interventional cardiologist Dr MSN Pavan Kumar, senior consultant interventional cardiologist Dr MV Kalyan, Venkateswara Rao (patient) and others were present at this press meet.



