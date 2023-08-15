Minister, MP distribute Sunna Vaddi benefits

Machilipatnam: Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh claimed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has emerged as a visionary and invincible leader in the country by bringing revolutionary reforms and implementing a number welfare schemes under his regime for the past four years. He said that the Chief Minister has been spending crores of rupees to bring enormous changes in the sectors of Education, Medical and Health and for women empowerment. Minister Jogi Ramesh on Monday distributed YSR Sunna Vaddi amount and Kalyana Masthu-Shadi Thofa amounts to Pedana constituency women at Pedana in Krishna district along with Machilpatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balasoury.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said that the government was implementing YSR Sunna Vaddi scheme to empower women and make them strong in terms of financial matters.

Owing to this scheme, many women were expressing their happiness. He further said that around Rs 6 crore amount has been credited into the bank accounts of 57,126 SHG members in Pedana constituency under this scheme. Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balasoury stated that CM Jagan was sincere who never reneged from his promises. The MP further said that the Machilipatnam-Vijayawada National Highway will be extended to 6 lanes and added that with the efforts of the government the construction works of the Machilipatnam port are at a brisk pace.

Besides, the government had already completed the construction of Machilipatnam Medical colleges ensuring medical education to local aspirants, the MP added.