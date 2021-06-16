Modi government looting people in the name of vaccination: Congress

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee working president Shaik Mastan Vali lambasted the BJP-led Central government for looting the people in the name of vaccination.

After releasing the poster in connection with the birthday celebrations of former AICC president Rahul Gandhi at Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Tuesday, Mastan Vali recalled that the Modi government had announced 75 per cent free vaccination but changed it and fixed the price of vaccine supplied by Bharat Biotech and Serum at Rs 700-800.

The PCC working president deplored that the Modi administration is looting people both in vaccination and petrol and diesel. He said that price of petroleum products would come down, if elections were announced and they would skyrocket once the elections are over. He ridiculed the statement of the BJP leaders that the petro prices were not in their hands. He saw the hand of BJP and RSS leaders behind the looting.

Mastan Vali said that Rahul Gandhi is the only leader who unflinchingly questioning the BJP leadership during the tough time of pandemic. He said that Rahul Gandhi exhorted the party cadre not to celebrate his birthday on June 19 and instead they should undertake relief activities for the coronavirus victims. As part of the programme, the APCC is undertaking various service activities from June 15 to 19. The PCC is organising essay-writing competitions online, blood donation and food donation programmes, he added.

The PCC leader said that the Centre and the State governments have become blind to the suffering of people and the YSRCP and TDP are in a pitiable condition to question the Centre. To mark the birthday celebrations of Rahul Gandhi, Mastan Vali along with P Rajiv Ratan, administratoin secretary Nutalapati Ravikant released the poster.