Moghalrajpuram: Posh and pathetic

Vijayawada: Moghalrajpuram is one of the posh colonies in Vijayawada city and well developed with all facilities. But the poor state of roads and storm water drainage system has taken away the sheen of the colony.

Moghalrajpuram is well known for apartments, luxury homes, group houses as well as for commercial activity. Hospitals, corporate and non-corporate offices are also located in the area, which is surrounded by a hill and other colonies like Wood Peta and Siddhartha Nagar. Many freedom fighters, writers, political leaders, retired government employees, officials and others have settled in Moghalrajpuram for the past few decades.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) had set up underground drainage system (UGD) and drinking water pipelines long time ago. But, roads in some parts of Moghalrajpuram are in very bad condition. The main road connecting Moghalrajpuram main junction, Madhu Kala Mandapam to Siddhartha College is in bad shape for a long time. However, the VMC is taking measures to repair the road.

Meanwhile, Jammichettu and Siddhartha Public School roads will always be filled with storm water due to poor storm water drainage system. During rainy season, storm waterlogs on road is the most common sight, causing inconvenience to the commuters. This problem persists for a long time. The VMC has drawn plans to widen the drains and connect to the outfall drain. But is will take a few more months to complete the work.

Moghalrajpuram also lacks proper storm water drainage system. Many residents suffer due to stagnation of rainwater and due to poor condition of roads.

T Satish, a resident near Madhu Kala Mandapam, said that during rainy season they face many difficulties due to water stagnation near Jammichettu centre and Siddhartha School road. Traffic is another problem faced by people. Traffic will be heavy on the main road during morning and evening hours. Traffic police are rarely seen near Madhu Kala Mandapam. Jammichettu centre is notorious for accidents and traffic

congestion is very severe during morning hours as there are several educational institutions and

other offices.

Located in the heart of the city, both Eluru road and Bandar road are very near to Moghalrajpuram. Consequently, house rents are also very high in Moghalrajpuram.

CC roads were developed in Moghalrajpuram a few decades ago. Many main roads were damaged and in bad condition for the past few decades. A large number of city buses and share-autos also pass via route number five in Moghalrajpuram.

Moghalrajpuram is considered one of the biggest residential colonies in the city with many apartments, group houses, villas and posh duplex houses. But infrastructure facilities are yet to be developed to make it the best colony in the city.