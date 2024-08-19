MP Chinni promises govt help to Vijayawada Chamber

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) assured the Vijayawada Chamber of Commerce Industry members that the State government would render cooperation and assistance to get back its glory.

He said the Vijayawada Chamber of Industry is a prominent trade association and it has lost its significance and glory in the YSRCP rule.

MP Chinni on Sunday visited the Vijayawada Chamber of Commerce and Industry and addressed the members. The newly elected president Gaddam Ravi Kumar took charge in the presence of MP Chinni and MLC P Ashok Babu.

Addressing the chamber members, the MP Chinni said Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu believed that the economic condition of the state depends on the condition of the trading activity. He assured that the State government would give assistance to Vijayawada chamber of commerce and suggested the chamber become a role model to other trade associations in the State. He congratulated the chamber members on reaching consensus to elect a new president. He congratulated the newly elected president Gaddam Ravi Kumar.

The chamber’s new president has announced a donation of Rs 25 lakh to the state government to run the Anna canteen and feed the poor. The MP thanked the Vijayawada Chamber for the generous gesture.

He requested the donors in the state to give donations generously to run the Anna canteens. He suggested the Chamber of commerce organize charity programmes for the needy. Chamber new president Gaddam Ravi has thanked AP TDP commerce wing president Dundy Rakesh for uniting the chamber members to conduct the polls and elect the new president.

Chambers vice-presidents VVK Narasimha Rao and Darsi Srinivasulu, General Secretary V Srikanth, joint secretary Emani Damodara Rao, Joint Director Balakishan Loya, treasurer Tammina Srinivas and the members participated in the chamber’s meeting.