MP releases NTR dist job calendar 2024-25

Vijayawada: Member of Parliament Kesineni Sivanath appealed to the officials to bring awareness among people on the Central government schemes to establish micro, small and medium industries.

He was addressing the NTR district MSME sector officials at the party office here on Tuesday along with Jaggayyapet MLA Sriram Rajagopal Tatayya, TDP national official spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi.

The MP released the NTR district job calendar for 2024-25 prepared by the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC).

Later, the MP reviewed the MSME schemes being implemented in Jaggayyapet, Tiruvuru, Nandigama, Mulavaram Assembly segments and in the limits of Vijayawada municipal corporation.

He suggested that an awareness meeting could be organised in the limits of Vijayawada Parliamentary constituency next month and enquired the details of market-oriented skill development programmes provided to the rural youth and how many succeeded in securing employment. He assured them that he would cooperate with them for the job mela to be organised by APSSDC.

KYCC chief executive officer Greep, NTR district skill development officer S Srinivas, MSME NSIC Kiran, district industries centre general manager Sambayya, NTR district LDM Priyanka, district employment officer Victor Babu, NTR district APSSDC PADSPO Durga Prasad, APSSDC DPO A Mohan Babu and others

participated.