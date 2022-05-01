Murder accused of YSRCP leader G Prasad surrenders

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Taneti Vanitha on Saturday stated that the murder of YSRCP leader Ganji Prasad is painful. Addressing the media, she informed that three accused who killed Ganj Prasad have surrendered before police and police have also arrested another accused in the case. She said that as per Ganji Prasad family members request an enquiry will be made on MPTC Bajaraiah if there is any involvement in the murder. She said that anyone proved guilty in Ganji Prasad will not be spared and the law will take its action. She said that YSRCP party will be aside of the bereaved family members. She also informed that the Chief Minister YS Jagan had directed to take strict action against the youth and has assured justice to the family members of Ganji Prasad.

On Saturday, Vanitha said that murder of YSRCP Ganji Prasad is painful. She said that attack by villagers on Gopalapuram MLA Talari Venkatrao is not correct. She said that YSRCP leader Ganji Prasad dead body is in school and the villagers are not allowing the police to shift the body to government hospital for post-mortem. The Gopalapuram MLA Talari Venkatrao as a responsible legislator visited the village to speak with the family members and carry out the other rituals but the villagers in fit of rage had attacked him. The Home Minister said that police officials are asked to enquire about the incident and save the MLA and also speak to the villagers to carry out the rituals for Ganji Prasad in the village.

Earlier in the day, tension prevailed after the villagers in large numbers suddenly attacked the Gopalapuram MLA Talari Venkatrao on Saturday morning. The MLA had visited the village to enquire into the death of YSRCP leader Ganji Prasad who was murdered. The MLA also wanted to meet the family members of the YSRCP leader. The irked villagers attacked the MLA and others who came to rescue him. The police rushed to the spot and tried to save the MLA but even the police were not spared. It is said that villagers believe that YSRCP leader Ganji Prasad was murdered for political gains. When the MLA came to the village, the villagers were angry on him and attacked him. A case has been registered and investigation underway. The MLA, villagers and police were shifted to a nearby government hospital for immediate treatment as all of them were hurt during the clash.