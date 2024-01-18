N Chandrababu Naidu slams neglect of tribal areas by government

Vijayawada : TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu said he was really got upset on hearing the distressing and traumatic incident that happened to the family of Gangulu of Chittempadu in Vizianagaram district.

Later, after they succumbed to illness, the man was forced to carry the bodies of his baby and wife on his two-wheeler from a hospital to his village due to lack of transport facilities and poor road conditions.

In his message posted on 'X', formerly Twitter, Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday that it is really unfortunate that a six-months-old baby and the mother who is seriously ill were carried by dolly for over five km to shift them to hospital. "We have earlier introduced the feeder ambulances service only to prevent such pathetic incidents from taking place. But now these ambulances have been completely abandoned and the state government is playing with the lives of the Girijans," Chandrababu Naidu said.

Whether it does not amount to the negligence of the state government for the loss of lives of both the mother and the baby, the TDP supremo asked. Why is this government not compassionate even after their demise, he said.

Can not an ambulance be arranged to carry their bodies, Chandrababu asked and expressed surprise as to what happened to the ambulances. How pitiable is that the person who is in deep distress had to carry the body of the wife by a bike, he regretted.

Why this pitiable condition for Girijans, the TDP supremo asked and demanded an inquiry into the whole episode. Expressing deep sympathies to the family members, Chandrababu also demanded that the government immediately come to the rescue of this family and take up the work of constructing a road to Chittampadu.