Nageswara Rao takes charge as DSP

Guntur: K Nageswara Rao took over charge as Narasaraopet DSP in Narasaraopet on Thursday. He said he will give top priority to maintaining law and order.

Earlier, he worked in the DGP’s office and has been shifted to Narasaraopet as DSP. He worked as Narasaraopet DSP in 2017 and got a good reputation.

He started as a SI in Muppalla of Guntur district and worked as an SI, CI in Guntur district. As soon as he took charge, the police officials met him and introduced themselves to him.